No Foolin', Holy Ghost Tent Revival's Kevin Williams and Dulci...

The Classic Wineseller, Waynesville's premier wine and craft beer shop, small plate restaurant, and intimate live music venue, welcomes singer-songwriter Dulci Ellenberger and pianist-vocalist Kevin Williams on Saturday, April 1 at 7:15pm. We are also celebrating Richard's birthday with a B.Y.O.B.B. at the Wineseller and share with others who are participating.

