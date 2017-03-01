New Pinehurst Chef & Maker Series showcases N.C.a s top chefs

Three of North Carolina's most well-known chefs will take part in a new culinary series at Pinehurst Resort this year that celebrates the state's creative talents. The Chef & Maker Series will feature Charlotte chef Clark Barlowe of Heirloom Restaurant, May 12-14; James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen of Raleigh's Death and Taxes and Poole's Diner, July 7-9; and James Beard-nominated Asheville chef Katie Button of Nightbell and Curate, Sept.

