New Belgium brings Tour de Fat, Third Eye Blind to Asheville
New Belgium Brewing Co. will bring its big Tour de Fat beer, bikes and music event to Asheville this spring, and the events lineup will include a concert by rock band Third Eye Blind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
