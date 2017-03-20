NE-HI plays summery, winter-made rock at The Mothlight
SONIC REFRESHMENT: Recorded last winter and released a year later, NE-HI's new album Offers is packed with warm weather music. That seasonal dichotomy also reflects how the band's Chicago neighbors respond to the first signs of spring after months of bitter cold.
