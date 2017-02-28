N.C. moonshine maker speaks about new book at Avid Book Shop

Troy Ball, the founder and principal owner of the Asheville Distilling Co., in Asheville, N.C., will speak on her recently released book "Pure Heart" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Avid Book Shop, 493 Prince Avenue in Athens. The book tells the story of the Ball family's move from their home state of Texas to Asheville, where they end up in financial debt.

