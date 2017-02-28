N.C. moonshine maker speaks about new...

N.C. moonshine maker speaks about new book at Avid Book Shop

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Troy Ball, the founder and principal owner of the Asheville Distilling Co., in Asheville, N.C., will speak on her recently released book "Pure Heart" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Avid Book Shop, 493 Prince Avenue in Athens. The book tells the story of the Ball family's move from their home state of Texas to Asheville, where they end up in financial debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 11 min Benjamin 159,452
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 17 hr Muffy Pierce 25
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 17 hr Muffy Pierce 24
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 22 hr Redneck Whitesocks 11
Tara Craig Tue dude 2
Support President Trump Sun Redneck Whitesocks 34
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Sun Redneck Whitesocks 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC