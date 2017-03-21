Mazel tov: UNC Asheville's Center for...

Mazel tov: UNC Asheville's Center for Jewish Studies celebrates 35 years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

A year ago, Marty Gillen was approached by members of the steering committee at UNC Asheville's Center for Jewish Studies. He was asked about making a short film documenting the center's 35-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Endofdays 160,142
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff 4 hr Cynthia 5
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16) 4 hr Muffy Peirce 14
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" 13 hr Mr Mxyzptlk 4
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 13 hr Colonel Harold 42
tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr... Mar 19 Muffy Pierce 4
Please Help Mar 18 birdman89 1
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC