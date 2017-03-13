Mayor to Bothwell: Don't interfere in...

Mayor to Bothwell: Don't interfere in work of Haywood Street task force

The mayor's rebuke came at the end of a brief City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 14. "I have a little bit of a concern about Council communication with our task force members and our consultant who is running that task force," Manheimer said of the email, which Bothwell sent to Haywood Street Advisory Team facilitator Chris Joyell of the Asheville Design Center and task force Chair Andrew Fletcher after a presentation by the group on March 8. The task force was approved by City Council on March 8, 2016 to develop a "community vision" for city-owned property on Haywood Street and Page Avenue facing the U.S. Cellular Center and the Basilica of St. Lawrence.

