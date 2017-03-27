Mark Meadows sells Glenville home, moves to Asheville
Public records show the two-term Republican congressman moved last summer to Buncombe County. He and his wife, Debbie, now rent an apartment in Biltmore Park Town Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Genesis Enigma
|160,441
|Mayor Liz Manheimer Secret Meeting on AirBnB an...
|8 hr
|Cecil Botherwell
|3
|Keith Young Hearing With Board of Elections
|11 hr
|Keith Young
|5
|Buncombe deputy's nose broken in head-butt assault (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|You go sis
|88
|New Dude David at OMG(W.P Hickman) in Arden
|Thu
|Fckkyou
|1
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|Thu
|Sheldon
|9
|UnClean Hands
|Thu
|Cecil Botherwell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC