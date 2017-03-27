Mark Meadows sells Glenville home, mo...

Mark Meadows sells Glenville home, moves to Asheville

Public records show the two-term Republican congressman moved last summer to Buncombe County. He and his wife, Debbie, now rent an apartment in Biltmore Park Town Square.

