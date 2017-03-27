LGBT community not happy with HB2 rep...

LGBT community not happy with HB2 repeal Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

While some may have been rejoicing at the fact that N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that repeals House Bill 2, others aren't convinced it's enough.  On Thursday, House Bill 2 was repealed by state lawmakers and the new law signed the same day by the governor. The bill, commonly known as HB2, became controversial last year when it was enacted in response to a Charlotte ordinance allowing transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity, and not the assigned sex on their birth certificate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 40 min River Tam 160,427
News Buncombe deputy's nose broken in head-butt assault (Mar '09) 4 hr You go sis 88
New Dude David at OMG(W.P Hickman) in Arden 11 hr Fckkyou 1
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff 15 hr Sheldon 9
UnClean Hands 15 hr Cecil Botherwell 3
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon 15 hr Goober 3
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Wed Kathi 44
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC