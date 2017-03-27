LGBT community not happy with HB2 repeal Updated at

While some may have been rejoicing at the fact that N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that repeals House Bill 2, others aren't convinced it's enough. On Thursday, House Bill 2 was repealed by state lawmakers and the new law signed the same day by the governor. The bill, commonly known as HB2, became controversial last year when it was enacted in response to a Charlotte ordinance allowing transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity, and not the assigned sex on their birth certificate.

