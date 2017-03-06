Jon Stickley Trio schedules a hometown prerelease album celebration

Despite a solid foundation in bluegrass and old-time, the Jon Stickley Trio has never allowed itself to be boxed in by the confines of mountain music. On the group's latest EP, Triangular , as well as on its upcoming album and especially live onstage, the Asheville-based trio uses bluegrass as a jumping-off point for lively musical excursions.

