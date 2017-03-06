Jon Stickley Trio schedules a hometown prerelease album celebration
Despite a solid foundation in bluegrass and old-time, the Jon Stickley Trio has never allowed itself to be boxed in by the confines of mountain music. On the group's latest EP, Triangular , as well as on its upcoming album and especially live onstage, the Asheville-based trio uses bluegrass as a jumping-off point for lively musical excursions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Ragmar
|159,773
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Berky
|299
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|4 hr
|Cramer
|2
|Support President Trump
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|37
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|28
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Mar 3
|Buncky
|2
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|Mar 3
|Never Happen
|36
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC