Jewelry store billboard stirs outrage
The jewelry store billboard was supposed to be a "fun play on words," one of its owners said. But for those driving along the interstate in Asheville, N.C., the advertisement left a different impression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Liz Manheimer Secret Meeting on AirBnB an...
|15 min
|Guido
|2
|Keith Young Hearing With Board of Elections
|2 hr
|Keith Young
|5
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|160,434
|Buncombe deputy's nose broken in head-butt assault (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|You go sis
|88
|New Dude David at OMG(W.P Hickman) in Arden
|20 hr
|Fckkyou
|1
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|Thu
|Sheldon
|9
|UnClean Hands
|Thu
|Cecil Botherwell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC