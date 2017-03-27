Jewelry Brand Releases Controversial ...

Jewelry Brand Releases Controversial Ad Saying "It's Ok to Throw Rocks at Girls"

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lucky

With the first day of spring gracing us earlier this week, consumers can expect brand-new fashion ads just about everywhere. However, there's one jewelry ad in Asheville, North Carolina, that isn't receiving a warm reception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buncombe deputy's nose broken in head-butt assault (Mar '09) 7 min You go sis 88
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 41 min Endofdays 160,425
New Dude David at OMG(W.P Hickman) in Arden 7 hr Fckkyou 1
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff 10 hr Sheldon 9
UnClean Hands 10 hr Cecil Botherwell 3
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon 10 hr Goober 3
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Wed Kathi 44
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC