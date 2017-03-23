Husband-and-wife duo find perfect harmonies with The Moon and You
Everybody has a first date story, good or bad but Ryan Furstenberg's tale of how he met wife and musical partner Melissa Hyman is one that hits the right notes. "How we met is kind of a mystery to us," Ryan Furstenberg explained, "but our first date was playing a series of paid gigs together at senior homes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Northern Scot.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UnClean Hands
|4 hr
|Lady E Lizzy Manh...
|1
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Subduction Zone
|160,325
|Maurice Clemmons is the true hero (Dec '09)
|13 hr
|Hell yeah
|20
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|21 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|8
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|Sat
|Kathie
|8
|Support President Trump
|Sat
|Barbara
|44
|Bouche Studio permanently closed (Jul '08)
|Mar 24
|georgiamaude
|269
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC