Husband-and-wife duo find perfect har...

Husband-and-wife duo find perfect harmonies with The Moon and You

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Northern Scot

Everybody has a first date story, good or bad but Ryan Furstenberg's tale of how he met wife and musical partner Melissa Hyman is one that hits the right notes. "How we met is kind of a mystery to us," Ryan Furstenberg explained, "but our first date was playing a series of paid gigs together at senior homes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Northern Scot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UnClean Hands 4 hr Lady E Lizzy Manh... 1
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 5 hr Subduction Zone 160,325
Maurice Clemmons is the true hero (Dec '09) 13 hr Hell yeah 20
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" 21 hr Muffy Pierce 8
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff Sat Kathie 8
Support President Trump Sat Barbara 44
News Bouche Studio permanently closed (Jul '08) Mar 24 georgiamaude 269
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC