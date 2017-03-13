How 'Code for Asheville' has Changed ...

How 'Code for Asheville' has Changed the City's Civic Coding Dynamic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Government Technology

In their newly-forged outreach mode, the volunteers Code for Asheville coders have made headway with a number of groups, including BeLoved House, which works on poverty and homelessness issues. Code for Asheville is taking civic coding to a new level, laying out a novel approach for cities to consider as they seek to spark citizen engagement in the technology enterprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Endofdays 159,991
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 2 hr Nastywoman 300
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 4 hr Carol Hunnicutt 34
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 13 hr Curious 15
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Wed Grew Up in Oakley 13
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" Wed birdman89 1
Old Royal Pines Park and Pool (Dec '15) Tue Grew Up in Oakley 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC