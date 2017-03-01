Herea s what HB186 really is

The misinformation campaign being waged by House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger about House Bill 2 continued this week, with Moore's office once again claiming that Gov. Roy Cooper was the obstacle to a repeal of the so-called "bathroom bill." This is the bill that Berger, Moore and other GOP leaders introduced, debated, ratified and delivered to then-Gov. Pat McCrory in less than nine hours last March.

