Harmon's Den Bistro features musician Ashley Heath March 25
HART Theatre continues to feature local singer/songwriters on Saturday nights playing from 8-10 p.m. in Harmons' Den Bistro and this week the featured artist is Ashley Heath. With a blend of original soul Americana music, Heath has been ascending as one of Asheville's finest and uniquely gifted musicians with "velvety" vocals and a bluesy guitar style.
