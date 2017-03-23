Harmon's Den Bistro features musician...

Harmon's Den Bistro features musician Ashley Heath March 25

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

HART Theatre continues to feature local singer/songwriters on Saturday nights playing from 8-10 p.m. in Harmons' Den Bistro and this week the featured artist is Ashley Heath. With a blend of original soul Americana music, Heath has been ascending as one of Asheville's finest and uniquely gifted musicians with "velvety" vocals and a bluesy guitar style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 6 hr Subduction Zone 160,242
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" 12 hr DoubleMeat 5
Support President Trump 19 hr Loralee 43
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 19 hr Colonel Sanders 43
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff 19 hr Barbara Bing Crosby 7
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16) Tue Muffy Peirce 14
tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr... Mar 19 Muffy Pierce 4
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC