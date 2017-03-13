Garland to improve water system -

Garland to improve water system

During a recent meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners approved a bid from Step Construction Inc. of La Grange, for $1.15 million through Community Development Block Grant . Some of the work for the Wastewater Collections Systems Improvements project includes the construction of gravity sewer lines, rehabilitation of 38 manholes and installation of 10,000 feet of cured-in-place pipe lining.

