Former North Carolina governor says HB 2 hurts job search
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says it's hard to find a job because of the backlash from legislation he signed dealing with transgender rights. McCrory said in a recent podcast with God's World Publications in Asheville that some potential employers are reluctant to hire him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 min
|Carol Hunnicutt
|32
|UNCA girls are ugly and only getting uglier. It... (Nov '10)
|5 min
|Carol Hunnicutt
|9
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|159,922
|Lesbianism At Oneness Blessing Is Just As Good ...
|11 hr
|Bill Bannerman
|3
|Where is this sign located?
|Sun
|carebear3
|1
|Any Walking Dead fans in this area?
|Sun
|Au natural
|2
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Sun
|Lord Eddie Clontz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC