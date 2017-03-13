Former North Carolina governor says H...

Former North Carolina governor says HB 2 hurts job search

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says it's hard to find a job because of the backlash from legislation he signed dealing with transgender rights. McCrory said in a recent podcast with God's World Publications in Asheville that some potential employers are reluctant to hire him.

