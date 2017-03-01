First Listen: Time Sawyer Strikes All The Right Chords With 'Wildest Dreams' Album Release
If you are a fan of the Marshall Tucker Band and similar sounding '70s "Southern Fried Rock" groups, you are going to be a fan of Time Sawyer and this alt-country, folk-rock band's newest release, "Wildest Dreams." After a four-year hiatus, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based band is introducing its sixth studio album as a follow-up to its well-received, "Disguise the Limits."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|159,646
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|26
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Fri
|Buncky
|2
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Never Happen
|36
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Feb 28
|Muffy Pierce
|25
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Feb 28
|Redneck Whitesocks
|11
|Tara Craig
|Feb 28
|dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC