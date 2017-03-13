FBI: FL murder suspect who spent time in Asheville may have additional victims
The FBI said Ronnie Leon Hyde, 60, was arrested for a 1994 murder in Florida and may be connected to other killings or disappearances. On June 5, 1994, investigators found a a dismembered torso behind a gas station dumpster in Columbia County, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|1 min
|Rev Roberts
|13
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 min
|Rev Roberts
|33
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|MADRONE
|159,927
|Support President Trump
|4 hr
|Carol Hunnicutt
|42
|UNCA girls are ugly and only getting uglier. It... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Carol Hunnicutt
|9
|Where is this sign located?
|Sun
|carebear3
|1
|Any Walking Dead fans in this area?
|Sun
|Au natural
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC