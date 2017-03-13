FBI: FL murder suspect who spent time...

FBI: FL murder suspect who spent time in Asheville may have additional victims

The FBI said Ronnie Leon Hyde, 60, was arrested for a 1994 murder in Florida and may be connected to other killings or disappearances. On June 5, 1994, investigators found a a dismembered torso behind a gas station dumpster in Columbia County, Florida.

