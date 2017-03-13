Faithful march in support of sanctuar...

Faithful march in support of sanctuary for undocumented immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

OFFERING SANCTUARY: Singer David LaMotte leads signers of a petition in support of providing sanctuary for immigrants at risk of deportation. Photo by Dale Neal Some believers are taking the religious commandment to "Love your neighbor as yourself" to heart and actively welcoming foreigners into their neighborhoods, even providing sanctuary against forced removals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Endofdays 160,020
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Thu Nastywoman 301
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Thu Carol Hunnicutt 34
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Thu Curious 15
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Mar 15 Grew Up in Oakley 13
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" Mar 15 birdman89 1
Old Royal Pines Park and Pool (Dec '15) Mar 14 Grew Up in Oakley 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC