Faithful march in support of sanctuary for undocumented immigrants
OFFERING SANCTUARY: Singer David LaMotte leads signers of a petition in support of providing sanctuary for immigrants at risk of deportation. Photo by Dale Neal Some believers are taking the religious commandment to "Love your neighbor as yourself" to heart and actively welcoming foreigners into their neighborhoods, even providing sanctuary against forced removals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|160,020
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Nastywoman
|301
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Thu
|Carol Hunnicutt
|34
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Thu
|Curious
|15
|Hillary Clinton is a career criminal!
|Mar 15
|Grew Up in Oakley
|13
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|Mar 15
|birdman89
|1
|Old Royal Pines Park and Pool (Dec '15)
|Mar 14
|Grew Up in Oakley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC