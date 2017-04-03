Even After Repeal, HB2 Controversy Could Cost North Carolina

The newest "repeal and replace" generating controversy isn't over Obamacare; it's about North Carolina rolling back the so-called "bathroom bill" that has cost the state an estimated $4 billion since it was passed last year. But LGBT advocates and legal watchdogs say the replacement is so similar that the repeal effectively is in name only, which could doom the state's chances to woo back the companies and athletic organizations that left the state when the law was first passed.

