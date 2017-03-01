Dulci Ellenberger Performs March 3 at Classic Wineseller
The Classic Wineseller, Waynesville's premier wine and craft beer shop, small plate restaurant, and intimate live music venue, welcomes Dulci Ellenberger on Friday, March 3 at 7:15pm. Dinner and music reservations are recommended by calling 828-452-6000.
