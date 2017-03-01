Criminal Practice a " Extended Traffic Stop Was Legal at the Time
U.S. v. Hill No. 15-4212, Feb. 23, 2017; USDC at Asheville, N.C. 4th Cir. Holding: Although a deputy extended a traffic stop for following too closely for some 33 minutes until a drug dog arrived, the officer stayed on task and issued a warning ticket during ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
