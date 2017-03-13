Council to meet, hold first 2017-18 b...

Council to meet, hold first 2017-18 budget work session, on March 14

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

City Council's agenda looks light for its formal meeting of March 14, but the officials won't get off extra-easy: they have a budget work session at 3 p.m. in the first floor conference room at City Hall. That session will focus on setting policy priorities for the 2017-18 fiscal year budget and the next update of the city's five-year capital plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 4 hr Bill Bannerman 31
Lesbianism At Oneness Blessing Is Just As Good ... 4 hr Bill Bannerman 3
UNCA girls are ugly and only getting uglier. It... (Nov '10) 4 hr yeah 8
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 8 hr Genesis Enigma 159,919
Where is this sign located? Sun carebear3 1
Any Walking Dead fans in this area? Sun Au natural 2
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed Sun Lord Eddie Clontz 4
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC