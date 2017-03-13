Council to meet, hold first 2017-18 budget work session, on March 14
City Council's agenda looks light for its formal meeting of March 14, but the officials won't get off extra-easy: they have a budget work session at 3 p.m. in the first floor conference room at City Hall. That session will focus on setting policy priorities for the 2017-18 fiscal year budget and the next update of the city's five-year capital plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|4 hr
|Bill Bannerman
|31
|Lesbianism At Oneness Blessing Is Just As Good ...
|4 hr
|Bill Bannerman
|3
|UNCA girls are ugly and only getting uglier. It... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|yeah
|8
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Genesis Enigma
|159,919
|Where is this sign located?
|Sun
|carebear3
|1
|Any Walking Dead fans in this area?
|Sun
|Au natural
|2
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Sun
|Lord Eddie Clontz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC