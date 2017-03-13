Citizensa Climate Lobby to hold advoc...

Citizensa Climate Lobby to hold advocacy conference March 25-26Virginia Daffron 28 mins ago 32 views

Register for CCL's First Mid-South Regional Conference: Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26th Location: The Collider Address: Suite 401, 1 Haywood St. Asheville NC 28801 We highly encourage everyone to attend our upcoming conference to learn how to effectively have a voice in legislative decisions on the issue of climate change! Our conference provides some great speakers and extensive training on climate advocacy techniques.

