Citizensa Climate Lobby to hold advocacy conference March 25-26Virginia Daffron 28 mins ago 32 views
Register for CCL's First Mid-South Regional Conference: Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26th Location: The Collider Address: Suite 401, 1 Haywood St. Asheville NC 28801 We highly encourage everyone to attend our upcoming conference to learn how to effectively have a voice in legislative decisions on the issue of climate change! Our conference provides some great speakers and extensive training on climate advocacy techniques.
Read more at Mountain Xpress.
