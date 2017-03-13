Citizensa Climate Lobby to hold advocacy conference March 25-26Virginia Daffron 28 mins ago 32 views

Register for CCL's First Mid-South Regional Conference: Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26th Location: The Collider Address: Suite 401, 1 Haywood St. Asheville NC 28801 We highly encourage everyone to attend our upcoming conference to learn how to effectively have a voice in legislative decisions on the issue of climate change! Our conference provides some great speakers and extensive training on climate advocacy techniques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.