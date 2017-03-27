CANTON - Sometimes, the right job is ...

CANTON - Sometimes, the right job is waiting, right in front of us,...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

That's why Pisgah High School has taken proactive steps to help its students get matched up with potential employers. Although many think the emphasis of the education system is shifting more and more to college preparation and test taking, the school showed its commitment to giving its students opportunities to succeed in the professional world by hosting its second career day, which was open to juniors and seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Subduction Zone 160,434
News Buncombe deputy's nose broken in head-butt assault (Mar '09) 9 hr You go sis 88
New Dude David at OMG(W.P Hickman) in Arden 16 hr Fckkyou 1
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff 19 hr Sheldon 9
UnClean Hands 19 hr Cecil Botherwell 3
What Ever Happened To Murdered Plastic Surgeon 19 hr Goober 3
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Wed Kathi 44
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC