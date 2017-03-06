Bluegrass band Town Mountain to headline ACLU benefit concert in Carrboro Saturday

Asheville bluegrass band Town Mountain will headline Yep Roc Records' benefit concert for the ACLU of North Carolina on Saturday, March 11 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro. Asheville bluegrass band Town Mountain will headline Yep Roc Records' benefit concert for the ACLU of North Carolina on Saturday, March 11 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.