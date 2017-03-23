ASPCA center to help abused dogs -
Construction has begun in Buncombe County on the ASPCA's $9 million dog rehabilitation facility, where abused and neglected dogs will get help with their behavior. A spokeswoman for the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells the Asheville Citizen-Times that the center should open between September and December in Weaverville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Simon
|160,255
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|1 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|6
|Bouche Studio permanently closed (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|georgiamaude
|269
|Support President Trump
|Thu
|Loralee
|43
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Thu
|Colonel Sanders
|43
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|Thu
|Barbara Bing Crosby
|7
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Muffy Peirce
|14
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC