ASPCA center to help abused dogs

1 hr ago

Construction has begun in Buncombe County on the ASPCA's $9 million dog rehabilitation facility, where abused and neglected dogs will get help with their behavior. A spokeswoman for the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells the Asheville Citizen-Times that the center should open between September and December in Weaverville.

Read more at The Robesonian.

