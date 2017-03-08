Asheville Symphony's Amadeus festival returns
"The point of the Mozart festival is not to celebrate Mozart," says David Whitehill , executive director of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. It sounds, at first, like a strange statement to make about Asheville Amadeus, which returns for its second year - and a longer run - Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 19. a Festival kickoff and release of Wolfgang 1756 symphony lager , featuring music by Matt Townsend and The Wonder of the World - Highland Brewing, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Friday, March 10, 7 p.m. Free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Ragmar
|159,804
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Berky
|299
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|Tue
|Cramer
|2
|Support President Trump
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|37
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Mon
|Muffy Pierce
|28
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Mar 3
|Buncky
|2
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|Mar 3
|Never Happen
|36
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC