Asheville Symphony's Amadeus festival returns

"The point of the Mozart festival is not to celebrate Mozart," says David Whitehill , executive director of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. It sounds, at first, like a strange statement to make about Asheville Amadeus, which returns for its second year - and a longer run - Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 19. a Festival kickoff and release of Wolfgang 1756 symphony lager , featuring music by Matt Townsend and The Wonder of the World - Highland Brewing, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Friday, March 10, 7 p.m. Free.

