Asheville property tax rate down, bil...

Asheville property tax rate down, bills up?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

BIG TICKET ITEM: Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper is requesting $1 million for a new downtown police unit. On the left, Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Subduction Zone 159,938
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! 9 hr Kathi 12
Old Royal Pines Park and Pool (Dec '15) 10 hr Grew Up in Oakley 3
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 16 hr Rev Roberts 14
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 16 hr Rev Roberts 33
Support President Trump 21 hr Carol Hunnicutt 42
UNCA girls are ugly and only getting uglier. It... (Nov '10) 21 hr Carol Hunnicutt 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC