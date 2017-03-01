Asheville Gallery of Art March 2017 Show
Asheville Gallery of Art's March show, 'ARTventure,' features the work of two gallery artists, Sandi Anton and Anne McLaughlin. The artists chose the show's name to describe their respective art adventures as they continue to learn and progress through the process of making art.
