Asheville culinary talent shines in 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards
FROM ASHEVILLE TO PHILADELPHIA: Camille Cogswell, who is among the finalists for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef of the Year Award, now works in Philadelphia but got her start in Asheville High School's culinary classes. In creating the recipe for a James Beard Foundation Awards finalist, the city of Asheville is starting to appear regularly as a key ingredient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|160,129
|The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|broket
|13
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|3 hr
|Mr Mxyzptlk
|4
|asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff
|3 hr
|Mr Mxyzptlk
|4
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 hr
|Colonel Harold
|42
|tips for avoiding a prostitution sting, feel fr...
|Sun
|Muffy Pierce
|4
|Please Help
|Mar 18
|birdman89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC