Asheville 'Condom Couture' Fashion show is March 11
On Saturday, March 11, 2017, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic will host its fifth annual "Condom Couture" fashion show, a local event that promotes safe sex by transforming condoms into clothes. "We are thrilled to host this incredibly fun and fashionable event at one of the area's best venues," said Nikki Harris, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Director of Philanthropy for Western North Carolina.
