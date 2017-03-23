Asheville City Schools take aim at ra...

Asheville City Schools take aim at racial disparities

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

MARGINALIZED: Confronting the largest disparity between the performance of black and white students in the state, outgoing Asheville City Schools Superintendent Pam Baldwin says that shifting the system toward greater equity "is not 'another thing': It is the only thing." Photo by Jack Sorokin Step into any Asheville City Schools classroom, and chances are you can guess students' academic proficiency simply by looking at the color of their skin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr River Tam 160,260
Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE" 4 hr DoubleMeat 7
News Bouche Studio permanently closed (Jul '08) 12 hr georgiamaude 269
Support President Trump Thu Loralee 43
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Thu Colonel Sanders 43
asheville oneness blessing deeksha ripoff Thu Barbara Bing Crosby 7
The Clinton body count. The story CNN & MSNBC d... (Sep '16) Mar 21 Muffy Peirce 14
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC