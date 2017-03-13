Asheville awarded $60,000 in 2017 bicycle and pedestrian planning grantDan Hesse 5 mins ago 11 views
We were awarded $60,000 from the N.C. DOT Bike and Pedestrian Planning grant. The grant required a 60/40 match and two of our local non-profits provided the matching funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|159,991
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Nastywoman
|300
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|4 hr
|Carol Hunnicutt
|34
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|13 hr
|Curious
|15
|Hillary Clinton is a career criminal!
|Wed
|Grew Up in Oakley
|13
|Please Help Me Find My Daughter "STEPHANIE"
|Wed
|birdman89
|1
|Old Royal Pines Park and Pool (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Grew Up in Oakley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC