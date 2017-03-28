[ACCIDENT] C3 Corvette Bursts Into Flames After Collision with Telephone Pole
Photos on the Asheville Citizen-Times website show the front end of a mid-1970s Corvette in flames Monday afternoon in Asheville, N.C., after the driver ran into a utility pole on Patton Avenue. "It was a single driver who hit a telephone pole," said Kelley Klope, spokeswoman for the Asheville Fire Department.
