ABCCM gets $50,000 grant from Walmart FoundationDan Hesse 59 mins ago 81 views
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has been named the recipient of a state grant from the Walmart Foundation that will increase access for homeless women to essential professional training, certification programs and employment opportunities in order for them to transition into living-wage employment and permanent housing. The $50,000 grant was awarded by the Walmart Foundation and the North Carolina State Giving Advisory Council through the State Giving Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manheimer Strikes Again for AirBNB Motels
|39 min
|Shannon Morgan
|4
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|46 min
|Subduction Zone
|159,844
|Support President Trump
|15 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|39
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|15 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|29
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|15 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|30
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|19 hr
|Buncy
|3
|Lesbianism At Oneness Blessing Is Just As Good ...
|20 hr
|Barbara Bing Crosby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC