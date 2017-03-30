ABCCM gets $50,000 grant from Walmart...

ABCCM gets $50,000 grant from Walmart FoundationDan Hesse 59 mins ago 81 views

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has been named the recipient of a state grant from the Walmart Foundation that will increase access for homeless women to essential professional training, certification programs and employment opportunities in order for them to transition into living-wage employment and permanent housing. The $50,000 grant was awarded by the Walmart Foundation and the North Carolina State Giving Advisory Council through the State Giving Program.

