20 recent overdose deaths sparks $750K commitment from Buncombe
FIGHTING BACK: Buncombe County Commissioners have committed to fund three programs aimed at curbing opioid use at a cost of at least $750,000. No funding has been officially approved, but commissioners are moving in that direction.
