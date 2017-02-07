Whitesides questions commission, Frya...

Whitesides questions commission, Fryar sees window for criticism at county-city meeting

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

"I'm speaking as an African-American who's been in the community. I want to see us do something concrete with this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 29 min ChristineM 158,863
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 10 hr frank 12
News Police: Texas man wrote worthless check of $775... (Apr '12) 16 hr Wallet stolen in CO 12
Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement Mon Dover 2
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) Mon Volunteer 36
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Feb 5 McKenzie 295
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments Feb 5 McKenzie 12
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC