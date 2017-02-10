Western: Holocaust exhibit, burlesque show, dance dates, alliance meeting
Published: February 10, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: February 10, 2017 at 11:15 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The North Carolina debut of the traveling "Exhibit Nazi Persecution of Homosexuals 1933-1945" will be on display from Feb. 12-April 7, 7:45 am and throughout the day at the Ramsey Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Asheville, 1 University Heights. The exhibit is sponsored by the university's Center for Diversity Education and explores the impact of the Nazi regime on gays and their persecution.
