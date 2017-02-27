Vandalism and bomb threats are what h...

Vandalism and bomb threats are what happen when an anti-Semite is allowed in the White House

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... **NOTE: THE FORM LETTER IS BLANK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 12 min Subduction Zone 159,439
Tara Craig 3 hr dude 2
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 16 hr Muffy Pierce 22
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 16 hr Muffy Pierce 23
Support President Trump Sun Redneck Whitesocks 34
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Sun Redneck Whitesocks 11
News Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07) Sun Tom 32
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC