Universal preschool access could help next generation thrive
EAGER TO START EARLY: Citing research that shows early education bolsters a child's chance for success, plus touting preschool's ability to act as child care for working parents, supporters of the effort to make preschool universally accessible look to garner community support. A diverse group of influential local stakeholders is pushing for universal access to preschool in Buncombe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
