UNC Asheville Hosts Southern Appalach...

UNC Asheville Hosts Southern Appalachian Undergraduate Philosophy...

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

UNC Asheville will host its 18th annual Southern Appalachian Undergraduate Philosophy Conference, Feb. 10-11 with presentations by nine students selected by a process of blind review by faculty at three universities. Submissions came from as far as Oregon; three UNC Asheville seniors - Alex Claxton, Victoria Nebolsin and Josh Sykes - had their papers selected for presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr ChristineM 158,637
News Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07) Wed ereyes1810 43
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Wed 30 plus years here 293
Don Dollaz Feb 1 Woof 1
Poll Is it time for Darcell Grimes to leave WLOS? (Nov '07) Feb 1 Leyh 927
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Jan 31 Muffy Pierce 7
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments Jan 30 Redneck and Proud 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC