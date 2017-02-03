UNC Asheville Hosts Southern Appalachian Undergraduate Philosophy...
UNC Asheville will host its 18th annual Southern Appalachian Undergraduate Philosophy Conference, Feb. 10-11 with presentations by nine students selected by a process of blind review by faculty at three universities. Submissions came from as far as Oregon; three UNC Asheville seniors - Alex Claxton, Victoria Nebolsin and Josh Sykes - had their papers selected for presentation.
