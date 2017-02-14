Twin Rivers Media Festival returns fo...

Twin Rivers Media Festival returns for the 23rd year

Following a successful late January trial run in Danville, Va., the Twin Rivers Media Festival returns to Western North Carolina for its 23rd annual season Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Flood Gallery Fine Art Center in Swannanoa. All screenings and events are free and open to the public.

