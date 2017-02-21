Tuesday History: Isaac Dickson and th...

Tuesday History: Isaac Dickson and the YMI

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

CREATING COMMUNITY: In 1876, Dickson purchased property in Asheville; it included Thomas Patton's former slave quarters. Dickson rented its rooms to freedmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 21 min Ragmar 159,277
Asheville Sucks! 11 hr Billy Blowmeat 4
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 12 hr Muffy Pierce 16
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 12 hr Muffy Pierce 17
Support President Trump 12 hr Muffy Pierce 26
Asheville Nature Center a JOKE! 17 hr Ripped Off 1
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! Mon Georgia Native 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC