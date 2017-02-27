Tuesday History: Catholic Hill School...

Tuesday History: Catholic Hill School and the fire of 1917

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Asheville's first school building constructed to serve the African-American community - was built in 1892. The three-story brick building held classes for students in the first through ninth grades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 hr Endofdays 159,448
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 2 hr Muffy Pierce 25
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 2 hr Muffy Pierce 24
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 7 hr Redneck Whitesocks 11
Tara Craig 11 hr dude 2
Support President Trump Sun Redneck Whitesocks 34
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Sun Redneck Whitesocks 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC