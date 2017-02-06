Trump Buyers' remorse Is Already Setting In-- Soon to Be Epidemic.
What Did YOU Do On Inauguration Day? I watched the Inaugural Address of our newly-minted President on the evening of January 20, after taking care of all my more necessary business of the day, and I was flabbergasted. I wonder who advised him to use that? He is incapable of it himself, as a pathologically unreflective man with no cultural or historical education.
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement
|19 hr
|Dover
|2
|cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|Volunteer
|36
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|scientia potentia...
|158,828
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Sun
|McKenzie
|295
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Sun
|McKenzie
|12
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|Feb 4
|Haha
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Feb 4
|Muffy Pierce
|11
