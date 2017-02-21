Triad: 'Loggerheads,' center programs...

Triad: 'Loggerheads,' center programs, foundation gala

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Q-Notes

Out at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen "Loggerheads" on March 11, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St. "Loggerheads" takes place across North Carolina in Asheville, Kure Beach and New Bern. Three seemingly unrelated stories converge in this film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07) 4 hr Tom 32
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 9 hr Dogen 159,375
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 16 hr ltr 2 my Consitew... 13
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Fri Muffy Pierce 20
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Fri Muffy Pierce 21
Support President Trump Fri Muffy Pierce 33
i fricking hate rednecks so much!! Fri Redneck White Socks 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC