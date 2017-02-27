The JCC opens 2017 summer camp progra...

The JCC opens 2017 summer camp programs that includes Camp Tikvah, a...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

The Asheville Jewish Community Center is gearing up for summer 2017 by opening registration for its summer camp programs, Camp Ruach, a day camp for rising 1st through 8th graders, and Camp Tikvah, a day camp for children with Autism, which is fully integrated into Camp Ruach's daily camp activities. The only summer day camp of its kind in Western North Carolina, Camp Tikvah enables rising 1st through 8th graders on the autism spectrum to enjoy the fun and community of Camp Ruach in an individually monitored and highly structured program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 4 min MADRONE 159,451
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 10 hr Muffy Pierce 25
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 10 hr Muffy Pierce 24
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 15 hr Redneck Whitesocks 11
Tara Craig 18 hr dude 2
Support President Trump Sun Redneck Whitesocks 34
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Sun Redneck Whitesocks 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC