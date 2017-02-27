The JCC opens 2017 summer camp programs that includes Camp Tikvah, a...

The Asheville Jewish Community Center is gearing up for summer 2017 by opening registration for its summer camp programs, Camp Ruach, a day camp for rising 1st through 8th graders, and Camp Tikvah, a day camp for children with Autism, which is fully integrated into Camp Ruach's daily camp activities. The only summer day camp of its kind in Western North Carolina, Camp Tikvah enables rising 1st through 8th graders on the autism spectrum to enjoy the fun and community of Camp Ruach in an individually monitored and highly structured program.

